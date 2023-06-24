J&K was a laboratory for BJP, says Mehbooba Mufti

J&K was a laboratory for BJP, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba voiced fear of 'Kashmirisation' of the entire country if the party returned to power.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 24 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 16:42 ist
PDP President and former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference, in Patna.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the state she had ruled, now stripped of its special status and divided into two Union territories, was a "laboratory" for the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here a day after the opposition meeting, Mehbooba voiced fear of "Kashmirisation" of the entire country if the party returned to power.

Also Read | Cannot let Gandhi's India become Godse's country: Mehbooba after Opposition meeting in Patna

"There is, indeed, an attack on the idea of India. It was most evident when they abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and put its leaders, including three former chief ministers, in jail", said Mufti.

"J&K was a laboratory. What we see in Delhi today, by way of the central ordinance, started much earlier in our state. Unfortunately, few people understood it back then", alleged Mufti, who heads the People's Democratic Party.

"The BJP, if it returns to power in 2024, will trample upon the Constitution and undertake Kashmirisation of the whole country", said the vice chairperson of the Gupkar Declaration, who had run a coalition government with the saffron party, before resigning.

India News
Indian Politics
Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti
BJP
Article 370

