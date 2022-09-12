KCR slams BJP ahead of proposed national plunge

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, for the first time, made some reference about his proposed national party and launched a broadside against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of crony capitalism and others.

KCR, as Rao is known, was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on a short discussion on 'Central Electricity Bill - Ramifications'.

"As if they have taken a contract, (they ask) you will start a national party? If not we, is it you? Is it we who have national character or you? Who has the national spirit, national character and the large heart of loving neighbours?," he asked.

KCR's statement on the floor of the House comes a day after his office stated "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place." However, Monday's reference was the first from Rao himself.