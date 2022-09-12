KCR slams BJP ahead of proposed national plunge

Monday's comment on a proposed national party was the first from KCR himself

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 12 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 15:57 ist
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: IANS File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, for the first time, made some reference about his proposed national party and launched a broadside against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of crony capitalism and others.

KCR, as Rao is known, was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on a short discussion on 'Central Electricity Bill - Ramifications'.

"As if they have taken a contract, (they ask) you will start a national party? If not we, is it you? Is it we who have national character or you? Who has the national spirit, national character and the large heart of loving neighbours?," he asked.

KCR's statement on the floor of the House comes a day after his office stated "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place." However, Monday's reference was the first from Rao himself.

K Chandrasekhar Rao
KCR
Telangana
TRS
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

