KCR slams BJP ahead of proposed national plunge

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, for the first time, made some reference about his proposed national party and launched a broadside against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of crony capitalism and others.
KCR, as Rao is known, was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on a short discussion on 'Central Electricity Bill - Ramifications'.
Also Read | H D Kumaraswamy backs Telangana CM KCR, says his experience urgently needed on national scene
"As if they have taken a contract, (they ask) you will start a national party? If not we, is it you? Is it we who have national character or you? Who has the national spirit, national character and the large heart of loving neighbours?," he asked.
KCR's statement on the floor of the House comes a day after his office stated "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place." However, Monday's reference was the first from Rao himself.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients
NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack
Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock
'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today
King Charles III's name has loaded history
Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay
2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole