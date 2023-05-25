Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre's ordinance, NCP chief assures support

Amid the political row over the ordinance brought in by the Centre on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital, Delhi chief minister AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal secured support from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

One of India’s seniormost politicians, Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra chief minister and three-term union minister, will also speak to other political parties to support the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon, Atishi Singh and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, met Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai.

Senior NCP leaders including vice president Praful Patel, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, and state NCP President Jayant Patil among others welcomed the AAP delegation.

Kejriwal said: “The BJP is working against the governments of other parties… have adopted a strategy….purchase MLAs of the parties and topple governments and form BJP governments if that does not happen threaten MLAs with central agencies like ED and CBI and compel them to join BJP…and weaken the government of other parties with ordinances and appoint governors who weaken governments.”

Pawar said that the Constitution and parliamentary democracy needs to be saved.

Kejriwal also said that on his return to New Delhi, he would also seek time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

“We are said to be the world’s biggest democracy, but the reality is that attempts are being made to finish it… The Raj Bhavans have become like BJP headquarters and the Governors interfere in every routine work of the state government and don’t allow them to work,” added Mann, pointing out the example of Punjab.