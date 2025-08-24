'Spiderman' held for scaling historic clock tower in Meerut, doing stunts to create video

<p>Meerut: A man, who climbed the historic clock tower here wearing a Spiderman costume and did dangerous stunts to created a video, was arrested on Saturday, a police official said.</p>.<p>The arrested man was identified as Faraz, a resident of Abrar Nagar in Meerut.</p>.<p>He is active on social media under the name 'Spider Faraz' and has made videos of him doing stunts on several tall buildings, police said.</p>.<p>According to Circle Officer (City) Antriksh Jain, said a case was registered against him at Lisadi Road police station under Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: UP court adjourns hearing till September 9.<p>Police officials said such stunts were not only dangerous but also amounted to desecrating the heritage structure. Strict action will continue to be taken in such cases, they said. </p>