Kejriwal's voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summon

AAP senior leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Saturday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader raising voice against corruption, which is why efforts are being made to stifle his voice.
Addressing a press conference here, she said several cases have been slapped against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, but investigating agencies have not been able to prove corruption against them.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Kejriwal on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case.
"Have the agencies found black money during their raids at his residence or anyone else? No. Kejriwal is the only leader talking about the issue of corruption. They want to stifle his voice. But they won't be able to do so," she said.
