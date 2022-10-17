Kharge wishes Tharoor, says both contesting to strengthen Congress

'Contesting to strengthen Cong': Kharge wishes Tharoor

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 17 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 14:23 ist
AICC Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge shows his inked finger after casting his vote at the KPCC office, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a candidate for the Congress' Presidential polls, for which voting is underway on Monday, greeted his opponent Shashi Tharoor with "best wishes", and said both of them were contesting to strengthen the party and to build a better nation.

He even spoke to the Thiruvananthapuram MP earlier in the day. "My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations," Kharge tweeted.

A Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, the 80-year old cast his vote for the party's presidential post at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here, earlier today. Results of the election will be declared on October 19.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Shashi Tharoor
Congress
Indian Politics

