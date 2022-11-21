Kin of M'luru blast accused arrive to identify him

Kin of Mangaluru blast accused arrive to identify him

Once the identity is confirmed, the family members will also be questioned as part of the interrogation

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Nov 21 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 15:10 ist
Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city. Credit: PTI Photo

The family members of the suspect autorickshaw passenger in connection with the suspected low intensity blast in Mangaluru arrived on Monday morning.

According to commissioner of police N Shashi Kumar, one man and three women from the family of the suspect arrived to establish the identity.  

Once the identity is confirmed, the family members will also be questioned as part of the interrogation, he added.

Mangaluru
Karnataka News

