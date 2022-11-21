Kin of Mangaluru blast accused arrive to identify him

The family members of the suspect autorickshaw passenger in connection with the suspected low intensity blast in Mangaluru arrived on Monday morning.
According to commissioner of police N Shashi Kumar, one man and three women from the family of the suspect arrived to establish the identity.
Once the identity is confirmed, the family members will also be questioned as part of the interrogation, he added.
