K'taka Crisis: Nadda rejects horse-trading charge

BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday said the political crisis in Karnataka was triggered by the resignation of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi even as he rejected allegations of horse-trading levelled against his party unit in the southern state.

He said a new "political culture" has emerged under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and those who are against the politics of 'vote bank and dynasty' are welcome to the BJP which is now an "all-pervasive" party.

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in horse-trading in the state where several MLAs of the ruling parties have resigned from the assembly.

"These are baseless allegations. (The crisis in Karnataka) is the Congress' internal issue. Its national president (Rahul Gandhi) has resigned from the post and others are resigning from their posts," Nadda told reporters, adding the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

In Karnataka, 16 MLAs belonging to the Congress-JDS coalition have resigned from the state assembly, pushing the 13-month-old government to the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, 10 Congress MLAs in Goa led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar on July 10 merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat House.

Asked if such actions will lead to a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', Nadda said the meaning of Congress-mukt Bharat is ending the Congress culture, its corruption and the party's policy of selfishness.

"You can see that a new culture has come up under Narendra Modi's leadership which the people are appreciating and supporting. People have rejected the politics of vote bank and dynasty and adopted the politics of development," he said.

Therefore, whoever wishes to adopt this new culture is welcome to the 'sarva-vyapi' (all-pervasive) party, the former Union minister said.

On mob-lynching incidents reported in various parts of the country, Nadda said, "Strict action should be taken against those taking law into their hands. Wherever such incidents happen, the law is working there."

He said the BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas'.

The BJP leader also discussed membership drive and the assembly elections due later this year among other issues with the state party leaders.