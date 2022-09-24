India Political Updates: Crackdown on PFI was named Operation Octopus, say sources
India Political Updates: Crackdown on PFI was named Operation Octopus, say sources
updated: Sep 24 2022, 10:12 ist
10:08
Crackdown on PFI was named Operation Octopus: Sources
Over 106 PFI members were arrested in multiple raids carried out by a joint team of NIA, ED & state police across 11 states on 22nd September
09:09
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to address the 77th session of the UNGA in New York, later today.
08:37
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Donning the challenger's mantle
When the grand old dame of Indian polity goes into a slugfest extraordinaire with its own image, sparks are bound to fly. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra cavalcade, now in full swing and with gusto, has two distinct, parallel, superimposing agendas.
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Friday met former chief minister Amarinder Singh at the latter's residence in Siswan near here and the two leaders discussed the future course of action of the party. (PTI)
