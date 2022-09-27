Rajasthan News Live: Cloud over Gehlot's party presidency plans as Congress 'upset' with MLAs' rebellion

The rebellion of Ashok Gehlot supporters has queered the pitch for Congress presidential election with the Rajasthan Chief Minister appeared to have earned the displeasure of the High Command, as the party on Monday dangled the disciplinary sword after MLAs refused to attend Legislature Party meeting by holding a “parallel” deliberations and insisting on three “demands with strings” to be put on a resolution. Stay tuned for live updates
Ashok Gehlot is out of the Congress president race after Rajasthan MLAs' rebellion, reports NDTV quoting sources.
Rajasthan crisis: 'Unhappy' Sonia seeks written report
BJP on wait and watch mode amid Congress crisis in state
Amid the crisis in the Congress camp in Rajasthan, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted the wait and watch policy while underlining the doors of the party are open for former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
Both the state's BJP unit president and Deputy Leader of Opposition submitted that the Speaker should have accepted the resignations being given by the party MLAs. - IANS.
If not Sachin Pilot, here are main contenders for Rajasthan CM's post
The political impasse in Rajasthan over possible leadership change continued on Monday with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remaining non-committal on holding a meeting with Congress top leaders.
Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: A history of power tussles in Rajasthan
Rajasthan is once again on the brink of a leadership crisis. The tussle between the topmost Congress leaders in the state has snowballed and is now threatening to burst at the seams.
Will Rajasthan go the Punjab way?
Whichever way the crisis in Rajasthan Congress, arising from the revolt of MLAs owing allegiance to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is resolved, it will further weaken the party and diminish the credibility and authority of its leadership.
