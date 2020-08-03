Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious: MP CM hits back at Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who has demanded that Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya be put off in view of an "inauspicious" 'muhurat'.

Chouhan, who is recuperating from Covid-19 disease at a hospital here, said mere invocation of Lord Ram's name makes inauspicious time auspicious.

"Congress leaders who had rejected the existence of Lord Ram are today trying to fix the auspicious inauspicious time for the construction of a temple in his name.

"Oh Congressmen, mere invoking Lord Ram turns a time auspicious (sic)," Chouhan tweeted.

The senior BJP leader said the Congress had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Lord Ram was never born and that his birth was a mere imagination.

"(Congress senior leader) Mani Shankar had raised questions over the birthplace of Lord Ram," Chouhan added.

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh had referred to the statement of Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanandji to claim that the August 5 'muhurat' was "inauspicious" for the ground-breaking ceremony.

"For the convenience of Modiji this inauspicious muhurat was fixed," Singh tweeted.