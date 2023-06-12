'Love is love, but if a woman is tricked...': Pankaja

'Love is love, but if a woman is tricked...': Pankaja Munde on love jihad

Munde added that her party would come to power again in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Assembly elections, due later this year

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Jun 12 2023, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 06:04 ist
BJP leader Pankaja Munde. Credit: DH File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party secretary Pankaja Munde on Saturday responded to a query of reporters on opposition to inter-faith marriages by some sections in the name of religious conversion conspiracy. 

Munde said,"I think love is love. Love sees no walls. If two people have come together purely out of love, it should be respected. But if there is some bitterness and artifice behind it, it should be seen differently."

Munde added that her party would come to power again in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Assembly elections, due later this year.

She also praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's move to dole out Rs 1,000 each to 1.25 crore women in the state under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Munde, a former minister from Maharashtra, had recently hinted at her disappointment with the party by saying she belongs to the BJP but the party doesn’t belong to her.

On Saturday, Munde said she was serving the BJP by following in the footsteps of her late father Gopinath Munde.

"Right now I am not even a minister but a secretary in BJP," she said in response to a question.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP finished second with 109. But the Congress succeeded in forming a coalition government with the support of Independents BSP, and SP.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pankaja Munde
Love jihad
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

 