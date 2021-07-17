MP Governor, Union ministers call on Venkaiah Naidu

Madhya Pradesh Governor, Union ministers call on Venkaiah Naidu

They met the vice president separately

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 13:34 ist
Mansukh Mandaviya (L) and VP Naidu. Credit: Twitter/ @VPSecretariat

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhupender Yadav on Saturday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

They met the vice president separately.

The Vice-President’s Secretariat tweeted photos of their meetings.

While Pradhan had recently taken over as the minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mandaviya took over the portfolio of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Yadav is the new Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Labour and Employment.

There was a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers recently.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Venkaiah naidu
Mansukh Mandaviya
Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Ministers
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 