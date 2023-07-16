Madhya Pradesh polls: Shivraj hints non-performing MLAs facing anti-incumbency may be dropped

Except for a brief hiatus of 15-odd months, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been in power since 2005. In this conversation with Sumit Pande, Chouhan indicates that party MLAs facing too much anti-incumbency may be replaced in the upcoming polls.

Q: Is there an attempt for an image makeover by Shivraj Singh Chouhan when we see instances of bulldozers being used by the government to maintain law and order?

A: When I became CM in 2006, you know what the law and order situation was. By the end of the same year we either killed all dacoits or they surrendered. We destroyed the SIMI network which was very strong during Digvijay Singh’s regime. There should be some fear (in the minds of criminals) which is why we have had to take action on illegal constructions. So that one does not think one can go scot-free after returning from jail.

Q: But do you think that the Siddi pee-case has created a polarisation of both the upper castes and the tribals?

A: Whatever happened there was heart-wrenching. It is unacceptable in today’s civil society. Which is why I thought I should atone for that.

Q: After running a government for 18 to 20 years, how will you tackle local anti-incumbency against MLAs?

A: There are challenges in every election. There is local anti-incumbency. The solution to that is that the person who faces too much anti-incumbency is replaced. That is obvious.

Q: Are you talking about dropping the MLAs to overcome anti-incumbency?

A: That too after due consideration. It doesn’t mean we are dropping everyone. We will give tickets to those who have the potential to win.

Q: Are you confident that 2023 will not be a repeat of 2018?

A: We have done extensive work for the welfare of the poor- be it farmers or women. We had 5 medical colleges in the state, now there are 25. We started CM residency schools. We will make all development our poll plank.