Maha Vikas Aghadi takes a dig at Koshyari after his resignation

Hours after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was replaced by Ramesh Bais amid a burning controversy over insult to legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maha Vikas Aghadi once again lashed out at him one again saying that he should have been sacked much earlier.

The MVA partners - Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena - slammed him for what they described as insulting the state repeatedly.

The two 13th descendants of Shivaji Maharaj - Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of Satara and Sambhaji Chhatrapati of Kolhapur - too targeted Koshyari.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Koshyari should have been removed earlier. “The decision has come now…such a Governor has not been seen in the history of Maharashtra,” Pawar said.

Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray said: “Its a big win for Maharashtra! The resignation of anti Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted! He, who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly and democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor!.”

State NCP President Jayant Patil said: “I hope the new Governor would not be a puppet of the BJP like the previous one….We welcome the decision of the Centre to change the Maharashtra governor as it was the demand of the MVA…The previous governor had lowered the stature of his post by making controversial remarks against social icons from the state as well as conducting swearing in ceremony of the current unconstitutional state government. We welcome the news of the appointment of a new governor of Maharashtra.”

State Congress President Nana Patole said: “Finally he had to go…but he has been given an exit…he had insulted Maharashtra repeatedly…people of Maharashtra know how to take revenge.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule said: “I congratulate the new Governor. I have worked with him for 10 years as an MP. I have seen him working closely. He is a civilised man and we have high expectations from him. Whatever has happened in the past few months should not be repeated.”