Maharashtra News Live: New Speaker of Legislative Assembly to be elected today
updated: Jul 03 2022, 08:29 ist
Track the latest news and updates on the Maharashtra Crisis, only with DH.
08:28
MVA fields Sena's Rajan Salvi for Assembly Speaker post against BJP's Rahul Narvekar
Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi on Saturday filed his nomination as the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, election for which will be held on July 3.
Deputy Speaker Zirwal can perform his duty during election for Maharashtra Speaker: Pawar
On the eve of the election of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he was of the view that Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal can perform his duty as acting Speaker notwithstanding a no-confidence motion against him, which was moved by the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.
