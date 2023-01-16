Maharashtra: High political drama in Nagpur, Nashik 

High political drama prevailed in Nashik and Nagpur as battlelines were drawn for biennial elections to five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday, the last date of withdrawals.

The five seats going to polls on 30 January are Nashik Division Graduates’, Amravati Division Graduates’, Nagpur Division Teachers’, Aurangabad Division Teachers’ and Konkan Division Teachers’.

The Congress and Shiv Sena have swapped seats to make the fight tough in Nagpur and Nashik.

While the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the BJP of launching operation Kamala, the lack of coordination among the three parties has come to the fore.

The MVA partners - Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group and Congress - are set to give a tough fight to the BJP.

Incidentally, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is not contesting a single seat - and have agreed to support BJP candidates.

In Nagpur, where Dr Sudhir Tambe was suspended by AICC pending an investigation, for withdrawing from the race and fielding his son Satyajeet Tambe, the Maharashtra Congress is contemplating action against the junior who is set to be backed by the BJP. “I will not be speaking now, maybe on 18 or 19 January,” said the junior Tambe, who is an ex-Maharashtra Youth Congress President.

On the other hand, BJP rebel and Independent candidate Subhangi Patil was unreachable throughout the day, leading to tension, but in the evening she appeared and claimed that all the three MVA partners have extended support to her. “I am in touch with several teachers associations and they would support me. I have been raising issues of salaries, pension and benefits for teachers,” she said. Subhash Jangle, an Independent, has withdrawn from the race.

Senior BJP leader and minister Girish Mahajan is camping in Nashik to take calls on political issues involving the Nashik seat. Interestingly, BJP leader Dhananjay Jadhav, who had also filed his nomination, withdrew the papers a day after he met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The Congress will support Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Nashik - making it an interesting Independent vs Independent fight backed by the rival alliances.

On the other hand, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has backed out from Nagpur withdrawing Gangadhar Nakade and extended the support to an independent Sudhakar Adbale, who has been supported by the Congress party and MVA. Abdale would take on BJP-supported Independent candidate Nago Ganar.