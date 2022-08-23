Sisodia maybe arrested in 2-3 days: Kejriwal in Gujarat

Manish Sisodia maybe arrested in 2-3 days, says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said growing support for the AAP in Gujarat was the reason behind CBI action against him

PTI
PTI, Bhavnagar,
  • Aug 23 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 21:22 ist
Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference in Ahmedabad, August 22, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the national capital's excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end. He was speaking at a townhall programme in Bhavnagar.

Also Read | ED registers money laundering case to probe Delhi Excise Policy irregularities

Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) in Gujarat was the reason behind the CBI action against him.

The central agency had raided Sisodia's residence last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

