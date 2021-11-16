Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meet to strengthen 'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid vaccination campaign

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a meeting with non-governmental organisations, civil society groups and development partners to discuss ways to take the Covid vaccination campaign across the length and breadth of the country.

The government recently launched a month-long Har Ghar Dastak campaign for house-to-house Covid-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

"Interacted with NGOs & CSOs of the country. Discussed how an enhanced partnership between Govt. & these organisations will strengthen our #HarGharDastak vaccination campaign. Our Govt seeks support of the organisations to take our campaign to every nook and corner of the country," Mandaviya tweeted after the meeting.

He recently stated that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and had urged state health ministers to ensure that the adult population is covered with the first dose during the campaign, while those who are due for the second dose are also motivated to take it.

Nearly 80 per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first dose, while around 39 per cent have been fully vaccinated till date, officials said.

