Many people still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi

Many people not taking the lockdown seriously: Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 10:43 ist
PM Narendra Modi announces the janta Curfew. (Credit: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala announced lockdown in many districts.

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 till midnight on March 31. 

Janta Curfew
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi
India
75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

COVID-19 may hit e-commerce and IT badly

Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

