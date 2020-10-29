Mayawati suspends seven rebel MLAs

Mayawati suspends seven rebel MLAs

Mayawati also said that to ensure defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in future MLC elections, her party will vote for BJP or any other party's candidate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2020, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 16:55 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI

BSP leader Mayawati on Thursday suspended seven of her party's rebel MLAs who had opposed the nomination of its official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Amid speculation that the MLAs could switch sides in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati also said that to ensure defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in future MLC elections, her party will vote for BJP or any other party's candidate.

The former UP chief minister said as soon as the rebel MLAs join any party, the BSP would take action against them under the anti-defection law.

She said the party organisation has been informed that the suspended legislators should not be invited to any party function.

Mayawati said that her party will leave no stone unturned to defeat SP candidates in the future even if it means voting for candidates of BJP or any other party.

Any candidate who dominates over SP's second candidate will get BSP MLAs' vote, she said in a statement.

In a jolt to the BSP on Wednesday, six party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides.

Four of the group of rebels also filed an affidavit, saying their signatures on the party candidate Gautam’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls had been “forged”.

The move turned out to be futile with the Returning Officer still accepting Gautam’s nomination as the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate for the November 9 biennial elections for the 10 Uttar Pradesh seats that are falling vacant.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mayawati
Samajwadi Party
Rajya Sabha
BSP
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

This Assam tea fetches record price of Rs 75,000/kg

 