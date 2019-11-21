Monkeys want samosa, Frooti; not fruits: Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini raised the issue of monkey menace at religious places and in Lutyens Zone in the national capital during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Mathura MP and veteran actress Hema Malini on Thursday said, "I've demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for the safety of monkeys. Also, there should be fruit-bearing trees in forests. Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them. They don't want fruits now, but samosa and Frooti."

"People in Vrindavan and Mathura in my constituency have been hit by the menace with monkeys snatching items from pilgrims," she said.

The actor-turned-politician also said sterilisation attempts have made monkeys "violent".

"Their terror is such that children cannot play in gardens of their homes located in Lutyens Zone. People are forced to stay in homes. And all this is happening as we destroyed their homes (forests). Now they have entered homes," said LJP MP Chirag Paswan.

(With inputs from PTI)