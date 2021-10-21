Sidhu calls Amarinder 'architect' of BJP's farm laws

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Amarinder Singh 'architect' of Centre's farm laws

Sidhu's remark came two days after Amarinder Singh said that he would launch his own political party

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 21 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 18:46 ist

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday called former chief minister Amarinder Singh the "architect" of the Centre's three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders.

Sidhu's remark came two days after Amarinder Singh said that he would launch his own political party and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP, provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in the agriculturists' interest.

Also Read | Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi raising issues concerning Punjab, seeks meeting with her

Amarinder Singh, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, had also said that he was looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups.

"The architect of three black laws… Who brought Ambani to Punjab's kisani… Who destroyed Punjab's farmers, small traders and labour for benefiting one-two big corporates," Sidhu tweeted in an apparent reference to farmers' allegations that big corporates will dictate terms to agriculturists with the passage of these laws.

Also Read | Forging an alliance? Amarinder Singh likely to meet Amit Shah on Monday

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him as the chief minister.

Hundreds of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Amarinder Singh
Punjab
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

 