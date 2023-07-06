NCP Crisis Live: Ajit Pawar declared himself NCP chief before EC two days prior to split

Two days before the split in the NCP became public, Ajit Pawar claimed in a petition before the Election Commission that he had replaced Sharad Pawar as party president. Ajit also urged the EC on June 30 that his faction be considered the real NCP and its symbol (watch) be allotted to them. Track the latest political developments on the NCP crisis only with DH!
Ajit Pawar reveals NCP’s 'secrets'—negotiations with BJP
Spilling the beans on the 25-year-old NCP’s secrets, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that earlier, in several occasions, the Sharad Pawar-led party had negotiated power deals with the BJP, but backed out at the last minute.
Ajit Pawar declared himself NCP chief before EC two days prior to split
Two days before the split in the NCP became public, Ajit Pawar claimed in a petition before the Election Commission that he had replaced Sharad Pawar as party president, sources said on Wednesday.
While he took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister only on July 2, Ajit also urged the Election Commission on June 30 that his faction be considered the real NCP and its symbol (watch) be allotted to them.
Speak Out: July 6, 2023
In an emotionally-charged no-hold-barred attack, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to retire from active politics and be in a guiding role even as he made his chief ministerial ambitions known once again.
