NCP expels two leaders for attending Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony

NCP expels 2 leaders for attending Ajit's oath ceremony

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 03 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 15:40 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday expelled two leaders for attending Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony.

In a press conference, Pawar rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings.

Also Read — NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this."

"I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanise the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.

(With PTI inputs)

Sharad Pawar
NCP
Indian Politics
Eknath Shinde
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra

