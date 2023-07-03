NCP expels two leaders for attending Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday expelled two leaders for attending Ajit Pawar's oath-taking ceremony.
In a press conference, Pawar rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings.
Also Read — NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.
Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this."
"I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanise the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.
(With PTI inputs)
