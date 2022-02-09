'New India is China-nirbhar?' Rahul's dig at PM on 'Statue of Equality'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the 'Statue of Equality' as ammunition for his latest salvo against the Prime Minister and his 'New India' and 'Atma Nirbhar' slogans. The Prime Minister had on Saturday dedicated to the nation the 216-feet tall statue of Swami Ramanujacharya at Hyderabad.

Drawing attention to the giant statue manufactured in China and assembled in Hyderabad, Rahul tweeted, "Statue of Equality is Made in China. 'New India' is China-nirbhar?"

Statue of Equality is Made in China. ‘New India’ is China-nirbhar? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 9, 2022

According to sources, a China-based company had been issued the contract in 2015 for manufacturing the five-metal alloy statue. After completion of the production phase in China, it was shipped in 1,600 components which were assembled over a year-and-a-half at the venue on Hyderabad outskirts.

The giant statue of the medieval saint and social reformer was inaugurated by Hindu seer Chinna Jeeyar Swami as part of the 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanujacharya.

The statue is considered to be the world's second-largest statue in sitting position.

