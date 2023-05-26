New Parliament building to make every Indian proud: PM

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud: PM Modi

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag 'My Parliament My Pride'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 20:20 ist
Visuals from inside the new Parliament building. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, and shared a video of the newly-constructed complex.

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag 'My Parliament My Pride'.

Also Read | Centre to mint ₹75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building

"The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request -- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

 