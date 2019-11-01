Newly-elected AIADMK MLAs in TN sworn in

Two newly-elected AIADMK MLAs in Tamil Nadu were sworn in here on Thursday.

V Narayanan and R Muthamilselvan, elected from Nanguneri and Vikravandi constituencies respectively, were administered the oath of office in the presence of Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, both of whom are top leaders of the AIADMK, were present.

The AIADMK had won the two seats in the October 21 bypoll, defeating archrival DMK in Vikravandi (Villupuram district) and Congress in Nanguneri (Tirunelveli).

With the election of the two MLAs, the strength of the ruling party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly has increased to 125, including the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, accompanied by the newly elected MLAs, paid floral tributes at the memorials of party stalwarts, the late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, at the Marina here.