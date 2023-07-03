Nitish watches over his flock after Maharashtra coup

Nitish Kumar watches over his flock in Bihar after Ajit Pawar-led Maharashtra coup

BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary told DH that meetings within the JD(U) are a reflection of dissatisfaction within the ruling coalition in Bihar.

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 03 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 22:28 ist
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Alerted by the recent political developments in Maharashtra, former BJP ally in Bihar Janata Dal (United) has gone on a high alert to keep its flock together and militate possible defections and poaching in their ranks and file.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar — whose party left BJP to form a government with RJD in Bihar last year — has been quick to initiate preventive measures as he called party legislators in Patna for a meeting this weekend.  Thereafter, the CM also had a one-on-one meeting with his party MPs.

JD(U) contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP and bagged 17 seats. The realignment since, and alliance with Lalu Yadav’s RJD has changed the political equation in the state. MPs whose constituency profile is not favourable for non-BJP candidates are being seen as most susceptible to poaching ahead of the elections.

Former Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi told DH that Bihar indeed will witness the next churn as legislators and parliamentarians within the JD(U) are deeply unhappy.

“JD(U) MLAs are unhappy over the manner in which Nitish Kumar backstabbed the BJP; the legislators of both the parties had a natural relationship for the past 16-17 years. They are insecure about their future now,” he said.

BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary told DH that meetings within the JD(U) are a reflection of dissatisfaction within the ruling coalition in Bihar. “These meetings that Nitish is holding with the lawmakers show that among the public, they are deeply unpopular,” said Chaudhary.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajib Ranjan dismissed reports of unrest as BJP’s propaganda campaign. “This is similar to what they did many years ago by making Ganesh ji drink milk,” he said.

Speaking at a function in Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said that it is time for Opposition parties to unite. “PM Modi is robbing everyone. Buying MLAs has become common now. After Maharashtra, there are talks to break the alliance government in Bihar but we will remain united,” he said. 

India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Bihar
Nitish Kumar
JD(U)
NCP

