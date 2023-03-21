No breakthrough at Speaker's all-party meeting to break Parliament logjam

An all-party meeting called by Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to break the logjam in Parliament remained inconclusive, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition failing to arrive at a consensus.
Sources said some opposition members, including from the Congress, raised the Adani issue and stuck to their guns, a stand opposed by the government.
Also read | Adani issue: Opposition unfurls huge 'We want JPC' banner in Parliament during protest
Most opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe into the matter.
Some opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, of the Congress said Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak in Parliament.
The BJP has demanded in Parliament that Gandhi should apologise for "insulting" India by his democracy remarks in Britain.
