'No country should get such President': Congress leader stokes controversy

Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy after he tweeted that 'no country should get such a President' referring to President Droupadi Murmu. After facing flak from BJP leaders, Raj clarified that the statement had nothing to do with Congress.

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the leader, terming his comment on President Murmu as "worrisome" and "unfortunate".

"Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the first time they've used such words. Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adivasi samaj?"

After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj pic.twitter.com/W0owoqxYHu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 6, 2022

Raj later tweeted, "My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

Earlier, Congress leaders Ajoy Kumar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had stoked a row after the former called President Murmu as "evil", while the latter referred to her as 'Rashtrapatni'.