'No country should get such Prez': Cong leader in soup

'No country should get such President': Congress leader stokes controversy

The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the leader, terming his comment on President Murmu as 'worrisome' and 'unfortunate'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 11:55 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy after he tweeted that 'no country should get such a President' referring to President Droupadi Murmu. After facing flak from BJP leaders, Raj clarified that the statement had nothing to do with Congress.

The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the leader, terming his comment on President Murmu as "worrisome" and "unfortunate".

"Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the first time they've used such words. Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. 

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adivasi samaj?"

Raj later tweeted, "My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

Also Read — Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark stokes controversy, BJP demands apology

Earlier, Congress leaders Ajoy Kumar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had stoked a row after the former called President Murmu as "evil", while the latter referred to her as 'Rashtrapatni'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Droupadi Murmu
BJP
Sambit Patra
India News
Indian Politics
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

What's Brewing

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

 