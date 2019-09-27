No need to come to our office: ED tells Pawar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent an e-mail stating that Sharad Pawar is not required to visit the office today, according to NCP leader Nawab Malik. The authority added that when required, they will intimate him.

Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, has said he will visit the ED office, even though it has not summoned him yet.

"As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs. @MumbaiPolice @NCPspeaks," Pawar had tweeted.

On 24th September, 2019, in a Press conference, I had mentioned that I will be visiting the ED’s Mumbai Zonal Office on 27th September, 2019 in a matter pertaining to the Maharashtra state Cooperative Bank. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 27, 2019

I had emailed a letter yesterday, intimating the Enforcement Directorate of my visit to their office. In response to my letter, the authority (ED) informed me that my presence in not required today and I will be duly informed if required, in relation to above mentioned matter. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 27, 2019

In this context, the senior police officers from Mumbai Police personally met and apprised me about law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra State, which they felt would lead to some disturbance and therefore requested me to avoid today’s visit. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 27, 2019

Considering the above request and to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the common man in Maharashtra, I have decided to not visit to the ED office. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 27, 2019

I will now immediately be leaving for the flood affected areas of Pune city and rural parts of its districts to assess the damage caused due to the flood and address the people’s concern there. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 27, 2019

"I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises," he said.

Pawar has appealed party workers not to gather outside the ED office. NCP workers had staged protests in Mumbai earlier when the ED named Sharad Pawar in the case.

Anticipating similar protests on Friday, orders prohibiting movement of groups of people under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed outside the ED office, a police official said on Thursday night.

"State NCP's office is in the same are and there is a possibility that large number of NCP supporters would gather during Pawar's visit," he said.

A late night communication from the police said that prohibitory orders have also been imposed under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, J J Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

More to follow...