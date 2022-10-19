No one is big or small, all have to work together as karyakartas to strengthen Cong: Kharge

No one big or small, all have to work together: Kharge

Kharge will formally take over as the party's president on October 26

Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said no one in the party is big or small and he will work as a true Congress soldier to strengthen the organisation.

Addressing a press conference soon after he was declared elected as the party's president, Kharge said for him every Congress worker is equal and all have to work together to fight the fascists forces threatening democracy and the Constitution.

No one is big or small and all have to work together as karyakartas to strengthen the Congress, he said.

"We have to together fight the threat to democracy and the Constitution," Kharge said.

He will formally take over as the party's president on October 26.

