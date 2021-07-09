No regrets about being dropped from Union Cabinet: Sadananda Gowda

Former Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Friday that he has no regrets in being dropped from the Narendra Modi Cabinet, reminding that the BJP has given him a number of positions.

In his first reaction after he was removed from the Cabinet, Gowda told DH, "from being Chief Minister to Union Minister, I have served in a number of posts in the party as well as in the government. What more one can expect from anybody! I have no regret about being dropped from the Union Cabinet."

When asked the reason for his resignation, he said, “perhaps Prime Minister Narendra Modiji wanted to give more opportunity to young leaders. As a loyal worker, I will appreciate the PM's decision.”

Gowda, who was Union Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister till July 7, said it is time that more youngsters come to positions of power.

"Let many youngsters come to the post and get an opportunity to serve the nation," the 68-year-old leader, who represents Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat, said.

He also said he would be ready to work for the party both at the state as well as national level. "Whatever the task is to assign me the party, I will do it with dedication," he said, adding that he would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for thanking them for giving him an opportunity to serve as the Union Minister.

"I will engage myself to strengthen the party in the state as it will face assembly elections in the next two years," he said.

To a question whether he would expect any position in the state or national level, he said, "I never expect anything. I am a loyal worker."

Gowda last week brought an injunction from the Bengaluru court preventing media houses from publishing any defamatory news on him.

To a question why he brought the injunction, he said," some vested interest people are trying to defame me. To prevent this, I have to go to court." However he refused to elaborate much about this.

Though different Departments, which Gowda was represented in the Modi cabinet, had emerged as one among the top three Ministries in the Central Government in their performance ranking, his resignation surprised many in the Delhi political circle.