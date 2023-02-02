Odisha Assembly Budget session to commence from February 21

The Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on February 21, an official notification said on Thursday.
The session will commence on February 21 with the customary address by the Governor on the opening day. It will continue till April 6 in two phases, the notification issued by the Odisha Legislative Assembly said.
Finance minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual budget for 2023-24 financial year in the House on February 24 and Appropriation Bill to be tabled on March 31, the notification said.
"In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Twelfth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 21, 2023 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar," Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stated in latter issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II
Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note
Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years
Bangalore: A paradise lost
What is Hindenburg Research?
Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble
DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget
LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023