Odisha Assembly Budget session to commence from February 21

The session will continue till April 6 in two phases, the notification issued by the Odisha Legislative Assembly said

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Feb 02 2023, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:06 ist
A view of the Odisha Assembly. Credit: odishaassembly.nic.in

The Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on February 21, an official notification said on Thursday.

The session will commence on February 21 with the customary address by the Governor on the opening day. It will continue till April 6 in two phases, the notification issued by the Odisha Legislative Assembly said.

Finance minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual budget for 2023-24 financial year in the House on February 24 and Appropriation Bill to be tabled on March 31, the notification said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Twelfth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 21, 2023 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar," Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stated in latter issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

