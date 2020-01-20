One can find lessons of success in failures, says PM Modi during 'withoutfilter' interaction at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Recalling how every Indian stayed awake during the launch of Chandrayaan-2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that one can find lessons of success in failures.

This was PM Modi's response to one of the questions asked to him by a student during a "without filter" interaction at the Pariksha Pe Charcha event.

"The entire country felt demotivated at its failure. At times, failure weakens us. I was present there as well. Some people had asked me not to go there because there was no surety," PM Modi said.

I said I should go even more due to that. I could see a change on the faces of the scientists in the dying seconds. They came and informed me later. After about 10 mins, they told me it was not happening. I told them not to worry and then left: PM Modi #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2020

He added that he later summoned the PMO team and changed the schedule. He said that he met the scientists early morning the next day and shared his emotions with them and lauded their efforts.

PM Modi said that good marks in exams are not everything. "We have to come out of the thinking that exams are all," he said.

The Prime Minister added that this new year and decade are equally important for students as well as the entire country. "Whatever happens in this new decade will be directly related to the students that are currently studying in Class X and XII," he said.

He further said that of all the events he attends, one programme that touches his heart the most was Pariksha Pe Charcha. "As PM, I get to attend many types of programmes. Each of the programmes provides a new experience. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I will say it is this one," PM Modi said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do: PM Modi #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2020

The third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi.