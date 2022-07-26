Only truth will end dictatorship: Detained Rahul Gandhi

Only truth will end this dictatorship: Rahul Gandhi after being detained

The former Congress president was detained by the Delhi Police and taken to some unknown location in a bus along with other parliamentarians

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 14:23 ist
Police detain Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Soon after being detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in an apparent reference to the BJP government in the Centre, said only truth will end this dictatorship.

"Look at the dictatorship, cannot hold peaceful demonstrations, cannot discuss inflation and unemployment. By misusing the police and agencies, even by arresting us, you will never be able to silence us. Only 'Truth' will end this dictatorship," Rahul tweeted.

Also Read—ED probe against Sonia Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi, others detained as Congress marches to Rashtrapati Bhavan

The former Congress president was detained by the Delhi Police and taken to some unknown location in a bus along with other parliamentarians.

The Congress MPs had carried out a protest march from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhavan in wake of questioning of Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate and no discussion of important issues like price rise in Parliament.

However, as they moved forward to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.

Subsequently, the parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, sat in protest in front of Vijay Chowk.

Also Read—National Herald case: Sonia makes second appearance before ED

The protesting Congress leaders, holding placards, raised slogans against the probe agency and the Central government.

There was heavy police deployment, including paramilitary and Rapid Action Force.

Initially, the police began detaining other leaders, including women MPs, and at last Deepender Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi were left at the spot.

