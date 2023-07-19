I.N.D.I.A finalises 'Jeetega Bharat' as its tagline

Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A finalises 'Jeetega Bharat' as its tagline

The Hindi tagline means 'India will win' and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 10:04 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R), Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (M) and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (L) at a joint press conference after Opposition meet, in Bengaluru, Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Opposition parties announced the name for their alliance I.N.D.I.A, they finalised "Jeetega Bharat" as the combine's tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said.

According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

Also read | How Opposition sealed the name deal

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bengaluru
Indian Politics
I.N.D.I.A

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

 