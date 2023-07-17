Opposition parties likely to issue joint statement on Manipur issue, political developments in Maharashtra

The Opposition parties are likely to issue a joint statement on Tuesday after their meeting here, which may include the Manipur issue as well as the impediments imposed on the Karnataka government to procure rice to implement its guarantee of providing 5 kg extra rice to the poor.

Sources said leaders were giving final touches to a joint statement on Tuesday night to reflect their intent on taking on the Narendra Modi government.

It is likely to have a mention of the misuse of central agencies, the developments in Maharashtra and atrocities on women, Dalits and Adivasis, sources said.

The parties had plans to issue a joint statement during the Patna meeting on June 23 but AAP’s insistence on Congress’ public announcement on Delhi ordinance had held it back. Sources said it has been reworked to reflect the latest developments, including the BJP-engineered split of the NCP in Maharashtra.

One of the prominent points, sources said, in the resolution would be the Modi government’s decision to tweak the purchase of rice by state governments, which the Congress alleged was done to create trouble for the new Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.

Congress had promised 5 kg extra rice during the elections but had run into rough weather after the Modi government ordered the Food Corporation of India not to sell rice under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS-Domestic) to states.