Opposition putting hurdles in development agenda: Nadda

Opposition putting hurdles in development agenda: Nadda

Nadda said his party members have worked for the nation keeping in mind not only political indicators but also social indicators

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 15:33 ist
BJP president JP Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

Accusing opposition parties of trying to put hurdles in the government's agenda of development, BJP president JP Nadda said on Monday that his party members have worked for the nation keeping in mind not only "political indicators" but also "social indicators". 

Also read: BJP national office-bearers to meet on Monday, may discuss polls, farmers' protest

In his address at the BJP's national office bearers meeting, Nadda cited its welfare measures during the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the Modi government's agenda of development and pro-poor programmes like free grains and asserted that the ruling party has worked to change the definition of politics, official sources said. 

Briefing reporters, party vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said the meeting of the office bearers will put in place the party's agenda for the next few months, and noted that it comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging in extensive deliberations with BJP's organisational leaders over the last few months. 

The BJP has shown as to how party members can be relevant and helpful to the society while working for the organisation, Singh said. 

"BJP members have worked for the nation keeping in mind not only political indicators but also social indicators," he said. 

He said the Congress has seen a dip as it has ceased to be active on grassroots issues. 

Nadda, he added, also lauded the Modi government for free distribution of grains to the poor during the pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive, which is set to cross 100 crore doses. 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

JP Nadda
Raman Singh
Chhattisgarh
India News
BJP
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Couple reaches flooded wedding hall in cooking vessel

Couple reaches flooded wedding hall in cooking vessel

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 