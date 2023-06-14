Opposition rallies behind DMK after Tamil Nadu minister’s arrest

Opposition on Wednesday rallied behind DMK after the arrest of its minister V Senthil Balaji with parties strongly condemning the action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and describing it as "political harassment and vendetta" by the Modi government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said none of them in the Opposition would be intimidated by "such brazen moves", which is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it."

In a statement, the AAP described the arrest as "inhumane" as it came despite knowing his health condition and it raised "serious concerns" about the working of the central agency.

Standing in solidarity with the minister and all those Opposition leaders who were "victims of BJP's undemocratic targeting", it said the arrest came when the country is still grieving a devastating rail accident and issues of unemployment, inflation and alarming data breaches from CoWin jeopardising our citizens' privacy and security and it showed that the government's priorities are "misplaced".

"This arrest is a part of the continued attack on India's opposition, and it undermines the very foundations of our democracy, which thrives on the principles of justice, fairness, and the right to dissent," it said.

NCP Working President Supriya Sule said she was "not surprised" at all. "Data speaks for itself. Data that has come out in the media says that around 95 per cent of people against whom ED and CBI registered cases are from the Opposition. I am not surprised at all," she said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the arrest and said given the current atmosphere in the country, it is possible that his name will be added in the supplementary chargesheet in the land for jobs scam case ahead of the June 23 Opposition meeting.

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal called the arrest "absolutely shocking". "When they've their own government in the state and the Centre, then it becomes a 'double-engine' government. But when another party is ruling in the state and BJP in Centre, it becomes a 'double barrel' government. They use ED and CBI as two barrels," he alleged.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said that the credibility of the ED and the CBI are in question in India, which is passing through a "dark era".

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said the union government is using the ED in their bid to scare their opponents.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "We keep sending complaints against BJP leaders with evidence. When will the probe against them start? I sent a complaint against three ministers of Maharashtra to ED. I have not even received a reply. Why are there no raids against them?"

JD(U) President and senior Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh said the BJP government was misusing the constitutional institutions against opposition parties to defame governments run by these states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin accused the ED officials of "enacting a drama" in the name of enquiry and accused them of "physically and mentally troubling" Balaji.

"They had pressured him to the point of him suffering chest pain...The cruel intentions of those that had deployed the officials are evident from this...Whatever the case is, Senthil Balaji will face it legally. We will firmly continue with our political stand. The DMK will face the case legally with resolve...DMK will not be cowed down by BJP's intimidation. People are watching such oppression and will give a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he added.