Opposition slams govt over nomination of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha 

A day after the Modi government recommended nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha, Opposition slammed the government, raising questions about the independence of the judiciary.

Gogoi was nominated in place of senior lawyer KTS Tulsi, who retired on February 20.

Here's how the Opposition leaders reacted to the government's move to nominate Gogoi:

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the advice of his late law minister before nominating Gogoi.

"Did PM Modi consider the advice of his former colleague and Law Minister and Finance Minister, Late Sh. Arun Jaitley before recommending Ex-CJI, Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha," he asked on Twitter.

"Justice Lokur rightly summarises it -: 'Has the last bastion fallen?'," Surjewala said in another tweet.

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha said he hoped Gogoi would reject the nomination. He added that if Gogoi accepts the offer he would "cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary."

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury recalled how earlier Gogoi had criticised post-retirement gigs for judges. "What must one make of a govt that does this, after appointing another ex-Chief Justice as the governor of a state?" he asked.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also said that Modi could have adhered to the advice of Jaitley in this regard. He also highlighted and shared the 2012 remarks of Jaitley on having a cooling-off period for judges to head Tribunals.

"Modiji amitshahji hamari nahi to arun Jaitley ki to sun lijiye! Did he not speak and write against post retirement largesse to judges? Do u remember," he said citing Jaitley's comments.

"...Courts function on faith trust perception and faith. Each has taken a bad beating today," he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Kapil Sibal questioned the legacy Gogoi is leaving behind.

Justice H R Khanna remembered for : 1) his integrity

2)standing up to govt.

3) upholding rule of law Ranjan Gogoi for lapping up a Rajya Sabha nomination for 1) being saved by govt.

2) standing in line with it

(With inputs from PTI)