Opposition suggests ‘middle-path’ in Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue

The search for a “middle-path” to break the logjam over the Manipur debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday appeared moving forward with the Narendra Modi government agreeing "in principle" to a new formula suggested by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A that both forgo their present position and conduct the discussion on a motion.

While the Opposition has been demanding that there should be an immediate discussion by suspending all business of the House (Rule 267), the government has refused to accept it and wanted a short-duration discussion under Rule 176.

Now, sources said, the I.N.D.I.A parties have suggested to Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who walked into Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office to meet leaders at 12:30 pm, that both sides debate the issue on a motion agreed by both sides moved under Rule 167.

Both sides have moved just one step and a lot of distance needs to be covered – they need to agree on the wording of the motion, who will move it and when it would be taken up. The issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and statement during the debate is also not settled as of now.

Sources said Goyal agreed “in principle” to the Opposition suggestion but noted that he needs to consult top leadership before okaying the formula. The ministers are learnt to have told the leaders that it would be difficult to get the discussion started on Thursday afternoon itself, as Home Minister Amit Shah would be participating in the discussion on a bill replacing the controversial Delhi ordinance.

They told the meeting, sources said, the motion is unlikely to be taken up on Friday, as it is Private Members' Day, and on Monday, as the government intends to bring the Delhi ordinance bill in Rajya Sabha. From Tuesday, Lok Sabha will take up the No Confidence Motion and they need to check the availability and schedule of Shah for fixing the date.

At the meeting, sources said, the Opposition side told the ministers that the first step is to agree to the motion and other things could be discussed later. I.N.D.I.A leaders said they would insist on Modi’s presence. “There is no middle path, only one path and that is Modi should come and speak,” Kharge told DH.

A senior Opposition leader said they have now put the ball in the government’s court and the onus is on them to find time to discuss the issue. He said they expect difficulties during the drafting stage, as they would insist on the inclusion of “breakdown of Constitutional machinery” in the motion, which the BJP is unlikely to accept.

The stage was set for the forward movement in the morning session of Rajya Sabha when Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien appealed to Goyal that they need to shun ego and arrogance and discuss Manipur in a spirit where they provide care, healing and consolation.

Goyal agreed to Derek and invited the leaders for a discussion while Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also called a meeting at 1 PM, which the I.N.D.I.A parties eventually “did not go”, as they were upset with his comments against Kharge.

However, some Opposition leaders were upset with O’Brien that he spoke out of turn as they had decided to finalise the strategy later in the day. In the morning meeting of I.N.D.I.A parties, sources said, it was decided that a call on the formula would be taken up in the afternoon after parties like Samajwadi Party, DMK, CPI(M) and CPI consulted their leadership.

At a later meeting, the leaders confronted O’Brien, who explained to them that his intervention was needed as they were not sure about pulling out the strategy in the afternoon session. Sources said other leaders accepted his point of view and later decided on to go ahead with Rule 167, which the leaders put before the ministers.

Opposition projects their formula as the logical progression of their meeting with President Droupadi Murmu when 21 MPs narrated about the ordeal in Manipur and that they are ready for a discussion in Parliament through which they could tell the story of the strife-torn state.