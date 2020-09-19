Parliament Monsoon Session live: FM Sitharaman to table Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha approved the supplementary demand for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in 2020-21. The Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic". The Rajya Sabha also passed the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on the fifth day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Stay tuned for live updates.
During the zero-hour, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Neeraj Shekhar saidin Rajya Sabha thatabout 20 crore people speak Bhojpuri in India and about seven to eightcrore in foreign countries. "Idemand inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule to the Constitution," he said.
"As Durga Puja is around the corner, a lot of weavers and artists may suffer income losses. Durga Puja generates income for thousands, use the Bengal model and facilitate cash transfer to all unorganised sector workers," TMC's Derek O'Brien said.
Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh has given zero-hour notice over the demand to provide support to artists facing hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Neeraj Shekhar has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for inclusion of Bhojpuri in the 8th Schedule to the Constitution.
Farm ordinances to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday
On Sunday, Narendra Singh Tomar will move that the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, in the Rajya Sabha.
Bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:
-The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
-The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
-The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Lok Sabha passes first batch of supplementary demands for grants worth Rs 2.35 lakh crore
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore, mainly to meet people-centric expenditures rising out of Covid-19 pandemic.
TMC, NCP, DMK ask govt to curtail Monsoon Session in wake of Covid-19; Govt rejects demand
At least three parties have asked the government to curtail the Monsoon Session of Parliament in the wake of increasing cases of Covid-19 cases, including MPs and Ministers testing positive for the virus infection.
Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, one-time cash transfer of Rs. 1000 has been done for 8.3 crore poor families. In another measure, one-time cash transfer of Rs. 1000 done for 3 crore senior citizens: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Govt lists 3 contentious bills in Rajya Sabha for passage on Sunday
Govt lists 3 contentious bills - Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farming Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance & Farm Services Bill - in Rajya Sabha for passage on Sunday.
Opposition wants these bills to be sent to Select Committee. Setting stage for a high-voltage proceedings, govt had told Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha that they weren't acceding to their demands in a meeting earlier.
