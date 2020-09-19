Parliament Monsoon Session live: FM Sitharaman to table Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha approved the supplementary demand for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in 2020-21. The Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic". The Rajya Sabha also passed the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on the fifth day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Stay tuned for live updates.