Parliament stalled for 6th consecutive day amid BJP-Opposition slugfest over Rahul, Adani row

Parliament was stalled for the sixth consecutive day without any business, as the ruling BJP and the Opposition stuck to their script on the demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology and setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani Group issue.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed identical scenes with BJP MPs shouting slogans demanding Rahul's apology for his 'democracy in danger' remarks in London while Opposition vociferously raised the Adani affair. The official proceedings were drowned in competitive sloganeering though official papers were laid in both the Houses.

The Opposition blamed the ruling BJP for the stalling of Parliamentary proceedings with Congress Deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari told reporters that once again Parliament was adjourned because the government was not willing to accede to the demand for a JPC probe in the country's biggest scam in 75 years.

"From March 13, this is happening. This would not happen without the Prime Minister's direction. Why is the government shying away from JPC... The BJP is running away from JPC and is finding ways to divert attention and is not allowing Parliament to function," he said.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened in the morning, Congress MPs demanded that Rahul be allowed to speak to which Speaker Om Birla said they should allow the Question Hour to function and he would allow any MP to speak by going through notices and following rules.

With the BJP MPs also joining the sloganeering, Birla said, "You come, sit and discuss. Both the ruling side and opposition come to the chamber and discuss. We will find a solution and run the House. We will discuss your (Opposition) topics and issues also.”

Birla also took exception to Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Badal displaying a poster and said, "you want Parliament to function and bring placards in the House? Is it your way of running Parliament? ….Placards are not allowed.”

“Sit down. Let the Question Hour continue….Nation wants to watch the House proceedings. This House belongs to you...Why are you sloganeering. House is not for sloganeering. This is not right,” he said even as he adjourned the House till 2 PM. Similar scenes repeated in the afternoon though official papers were laid on the table before the House adjourned till Tuesday.

In Rajya Sabha too, no business was conducted in the morning and afternoon session.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 PM in the morning session while Deputy Chairman Harivansh wound up the proceedings in the afternoon in less than a minute after reconvening the House after he called BJD's Sujeet Kumar to initiate the debate on the working of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

During the morning session, Dhankhar has said that 13 Opposition MPs had given notices on Adani Group and demanded a JPC probe while another MP has given notice on a conman posing as PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir. Both Opposition and BJP rose on their feet even before Dhankhar gave his ruling, leading to the adjournment of the House.

As Dhankhar read out the subject of Opposition notices and named Adani, Trinamool Congress's Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, "we are happy that you have mentioned the holy name repeatedly." Trinamool Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien then said that to avoid "any confusion", he was making it clear that Roy meant Adani when he mentioned "holy name".

Outside the House, Opposition leaders attacked the BJP government for stalling the proceedings. They also held a meeting -- fifth one since the second leg of the Budget Session started on March 13 -- in the morning where they decided to intensify the protests against the government on the Adani issue.

Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav said the BJP will be "exposed" and that is why they were stalling a JPC probe.

"If a JPC probe is held, then the real culprits will come out. We are seeing for the first time that there is no statement from the government at a time when the public is concerned about such a serious issue. People's money in banks is on the verge of being 'squandered'. Still the government is silent," he told a joint press conference of Opposition leaders.

BRS leader K Keshava Rao said, "we are not satisfied with the Supreme Court probe. Adani Group has taken over many companies. We want a JPC probe. It is a political scam. This is not a simple scandal or a scam, it is more than that. It is going to affect the economy and people's money," he said.

DMK's A Raja said the Prime Minister should come to Parliament and answer the questions raised while CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareen said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are scared of holding a discussion in Parliament.

Holding the BJP responsible for the adjournments, Kareem said they would not go back on their demand for a JPC probe though the government is trying to divert attention.