Parliament's Winter Session likely to end on December 23

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 20 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 14:07 ist
Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday.

The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said.

Track live updates of Winter Session in Parliament

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29.

Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.

Winter Session
Parliament
India News
Om Birla

