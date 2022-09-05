Party is united, we don't silence anyone: Congress

Party is united, we don't silence anyone: Congress

Jairam Ramesh said efforts are made to assuage concerns of leaders 'but some people leave despite that, hurling abuses'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:24 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a press conference during the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' anthem at AICC headquarters. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress asserted Monday it is a united and democratic party, and allows its leaders to express their views openly.

The Congress' assertion came amid a slew of BJP barbs and criticism from former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stating that the party should undertake "Congress jodo" before its "Bharat Jodo" march.

Asked about the BJP swipes, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party is strong and united.

"Those who are disgruntled in the Congress, they keep giving statements. But I think the party is united today. Yesterday the rally was very successful and every worker is committed, there is excitement, energy and our sole aim is to undertake the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told reporters.

Read | 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is no 'Mann Ki Baat'; objective to convey people's concerns: Congress

"The Congress is a big family and there are people of different views. We are a democratic party, people air their views openly -- some write letters, some tweet, some give an interview -- and this shows democracy. There is no dictatorship in our party, we don't silence anyone," Ramesh said.

He said efforts are made to assuage concerns of leaders "but some people leave despite that, hurling abuses".

"I don't want to say anything about them, I have already spoken about them," he said in an apparent reference to Azad.

"But to say that 'Congress jodo' should be our priority, that is wrong, for us the priority is to unite the country," he asserted.

Ramesh said the Yatra's objective is to ensure that the concerns and demands expressed by the people reach Delhi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Jairam Ramesh
Indian Politics
BJP
Ghulam Nabi Azad

What's Brewing

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

 