Hope new-elected govts work for farmers: Rakesh Tikait

People's decision paramount, hope newly-elected govts work for farmers: Rakesh Tikait

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Mar 11 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 15:20 ist
Bharatiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. Credit: PTI File Photo

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the decision of people is paramount as he hoped the new governments in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will work for farmers and labourers.

The remark of the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) came late on Thursday after the BJP won majority seats in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, while the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC to hear plea against bail to Union Minister's son on March 15

“In the great festival of democracy, the decision of the people is paramount. The farmers' movement showed its effect. We hope that all the governments that have been formed will work for to uplift farmers and labourers in their respective states. Congratulations to all on the victory,” Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Tikait's BKU was part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions that had spearheaded the 13-month-long protest in Delhi in 2020-21 against three contentious farm laws, which now stand repealed.

In the aftermath of the iconic protests, the SKM had launched a “punish BJP” campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where farmer leaders toured several places and highlighted the anti-agriculture policies of the saffron party and issues like inflation, alleged corruption and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which a Union minister's son is among the accused.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rakesh Tikait
Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics
Agriculture
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

 