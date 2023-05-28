PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda

BJP national president J P Nadda was present at the meeting

  • May 28 2023, 18:24 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 18:24 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda and others dignitaries during 'Mukhyamantri Parishad' meeting, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here.

The meeting is part of the BJP's good governance agenda in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.

Also Read | New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India, says PM Modi

BJP national president J P Nadda was present at the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those who attended the meeting.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as his Uttar Pradesh counterparts Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at the meeting.

