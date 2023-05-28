New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the new Parliament building describing it as a “symbol of aspirations, hopes and dreams” of 140 crore people in an event that started with the installation of a now-contentious 'Sengol' and amid a boycott by 22 Opposition parties and detention of women wrestlers who wanted to hold a protest march towards the venue.

At the two-part event that witnessed Modi being celebrated by speakers and publicity material as the one who steered the construction of the new building adjacent to the existing British-era Parliament, the Prime Minister said the new structure would be a testament to the dawn of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and will be a “witness to the journey towards a Vikasit Bharat (developed India)”.

The events started with Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Sringeri Math near the new building and the Prime Minister performing 'Ganapathi Homam' to invoke Gods for the inauguration. He prostrated before the 'Sengol', which the BJP government claimed symbolised the transfer of power in 1947 and was in Allahabad Museum till now, and sought blessings from high priests of various ‘adheenams’ in Tamil Nadu.

Modi then carried the 'Sengol' in a procession, accompanied by the tunes of 'nadaswaram' and Vedic chants to the 64,500 square feet building finished in a budget of Rs 864 crore, and installed it in an enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The second part of the event, which coincided with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, started at 12 noon where former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, senior ministers and diplomats from various countries were present.

The absence of President Droupadi Murmu had triggered a protest from the Opposition, which culminated in the boycott of at least 250 MPs, with the main Opposition party Congress saying, “a self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023.” Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Modi was “treating the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation”.

संसद लोगों की आवाज़ है! प्रधानमंत्री संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को राज्याभिषेक समझ रहे हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2023

The inauguration also came on a day women wrestlers who were protesting against Wrestlers Federation chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, were detained while marching to Parliament House to hold a 'Maha Panchayat' and their protest pandal at 'Jantar Mantar' were removed by police.

Though President Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also Rajya Sabha Chairman, could not attend the event due to protocol as the Prime Minister was inaugurating the building, their messages were read by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh before two short videos on the building and 'Sengol' were streamed, release of a commemorative stamp and Rs 75 coin as well as an address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Addressing the event, Modi said India is “not only a democratic nation but also the mother of democracy” and that it is the principal foundation for global democracy. For India, he said, democracy is not just a system that is practised in India but it is a culture, thought and tradition.

“This is a temple of our democracy that gives a message of India’s resolution to the world…This new Parliament building connects planning to reality, policy to realisation, willpower to execution, and sankalp to siddhi,” he said.

He said new models can be established only by treading new paths and ‘New India’ is realising new goals and paving new ways. “There is a new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new thinking and a new journey. There are new visions, new directions, new resolutions and a new trust,” he said.